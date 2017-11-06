Fort Myers man accused of shooting woman’s car with assault rifle

FORT MYERS, Fla. Donovan Gayle, 20, is accused of approaching a woman in a parking lot at the Renaissance Preserve Housing complex and shooting her parked car with an assault rifle.

The victim, who asked to remain unidentified, hopes by bringing attention to her situation she can prevent future violent situations for others.

WINK News reporter Oliver Redsten spoke exclusively to the victim who says Gayle robbed her sense of security.