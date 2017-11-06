Fort Myers, Cape Coral to cast ballots on Election Day

FORT MYERS, Fla. Residents in two major Southwest Florida cities will head to the polls Tuesday.

Elections are set for Fort Myers City Council wards 1, 3 and 5. The following candidates are running:

City Council Ward 1: Teresa Watkins Brown and Willie Green

City Council Ward 3: Minnie Henry Jackson and Terolyn P. Watson

City Council Ward 5: Fred Burson and Lydia Lowell-Sherman

Cape Coral districts 1, 4, 5, and 6 are also up for grabs, according to the Cape Coral elections website.

Cape Coral City Council District 1: John Gunter and Graham Madison Morris

Cape Coral City Council District 4: Richard Leon and Jennifer I. Nelson

Cape Coral City Council District 5: James Schneider and Dave Stokes

Cape Coral City Council District 6: John Karcher and Rick Williams

Early voting began Oct. 30 and residents had until Saturday to cast their ballots in advance.

There were 12,000 ballots mailed prior to the general election, and 17,000 people voted at the polling precincts, according to Tommy Doyle, of the Lee County Supervisor of Elections.

Joe Coviello and Michael Hollow are vying for the Cape Coral mayor position after current Mayor Marni Sawicki announced she wouldn’t seek reelection in March.

Coviello said his platform consists of reducing taxes and improving government efficiency.

If elected, Hollow said he aims to strengthen the city’s revenue and provide a platform for Cape Coral residents to voice their concerns.

“We wanna be able to be that voice,” Hollow said. “Make it where residents are proud of calling Cape Coral home again.”

