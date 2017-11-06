Cape Coral woman searches for husband’s military memorabilia sold in garage sale

CAPE CORAL, Fla. Christine Tidwell is searching for a piece of history mistakenly sold at a garage sale.

Tidwell hosted a garage sale on Oct. 28 at a home on Southwest 27th Street just off Surfside Boulevard in an attempt to downsize after Hurricane Irma.

Stowed away in a designer handbag that was sold for $5 was her husband’s engraved Marine Corps ring and ID bracelet.

“The military items didn’t have a great deal … I mean it was not a large value item, but a great sentimental value for our family,” Tidwell said.

Tidwell had packed away her valuables just before the storm hit Southwest Florida to protect them.

“With the storm surge they were predicting, I figured it would be better there than anywhere else,” Tidwell said.

Tidwell’s husband fought in the Korean War and Vietnam war.

She’s hoping word spreads quickly so she can retrieve these special keepsakes.

“They are things our family would like to have,” she said. “I would just like to be reunited with them for the sake of our family.”

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the memorabilia is asked to contact Christine Tidwell at 239-945-1747.