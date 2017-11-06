10,000 Cards for Troops kicks off campaign to spread holiday cheer

FORT MYERS, Fla. Send a Christmas Card with a warm message to one of our troops serving overseas.

92.5 Fox News Radio kas kicked off “10,000 for the Troops.” The goal is to collect 10,000 cards for U.S. troops before Christmas and get them shipped out in time for our heroes.

While you’re out shopping, grab a card and address it to to: Dear Service Member

You have until Dec. 15.

To send a Christmas card and help reach the goal, mail as many Christmas cards as you like to:

10,000 Cards for the Troops

P.O. Box 877

Fort Myers, FL 33902

Follow these guidelines when you send the card: