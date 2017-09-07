VA clinics to close as Hurricane Irma threatens

NAPLES, Fla. Veterans affairs clinics in Southwest Florida are planning to close in anticipation of Hurricane Irma.

The Naples Communtiy Based Outpatient Clinic will be closed Friday and Monday, the Bay Pines VA Healthcare System announced.

The following VA clinics will be open Friday but closed starting Monday:

Port Charlotte Community Based Outpatient Clinic

Lee County Healthcare Center

Sebring Community Based Outpatient Clinic

Veterans are encouraged to call 911 or visit the closest emergency room in the event of an emergency.

For non-emergency health related questions, veterans can call 1-888-820-0230 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

After hours, Veterans can call VISN 8 Telcare at 1-877-741-3400.