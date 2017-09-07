Mandatory evacuations to begin Friday for Lee County islands; tolls suspended

FORT MYERS, Fla. Mandatory evacuation orders will be issued Friday morning for the Lee County barrier islands and all mobile and manufactured homes in the county.

Residents will be required to leave Bonita Beach, Fort Myers Beach, Sanibel, Captiva, and Pine Island, county spokesperson Tim Engstrom said.

Tolls on all Lee County bridges are suspended effective immediately.

The following shelters will be open for evacuees at 9 a.m. Friday:

1. East Lee County High School, 715 Thomas Sherwin Ave., Lehigh Acres

2. Varsity Lakes Middle School, 801 Gunnery Road., Lehigh Acres

3. Harns Marsh Middle School, 1820 Unice Ave. N., Lehigh Acres

4. Oak Hammock Middle School, 5321 Tice St., Fort Myers

5. Island Coast High School, 2125 De Navarra Pkwy., Cape Coral

6. South Ft. Myers High School, 14020 Plantation Road., Fort Myers

7. Estero Rec Center, 9200 Corkscrew Palms Road., Estero