Hurricane Jose strengthens slightly in Atlantic

FORT MYERS, Fla. Hurricane Jose increased its strength Thursday morning in the Atlantic Ocean, the National Hurricane Center said.

Hurricane Jose is moving west-northwest at 18 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. The system is about 815 miles east of the Lesser Antilles with maximum sustained winds at 90 mph.

No coastal watches or warnings are in effect, the National Hurricane Center said.

