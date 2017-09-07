Hurricane Irma leaves 8 dead, 23 injured on French island territories

3:05 a.m.

Hurricane Irma killed at least eight people and injured 23 others on the French island territories, according to France’s interior minister.

Minister Gerard Collomb spoke on French radio French Info and said teams need to complete their inspections on Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthelemy, and the death toll could rise.

“The reconnaissance will really start at daybreak,” Collomb said.

2 a.m.

The 2 a.m. advisory keeps Hurricane Irma at a Category 5 as the eye is located northeast of the Dominican Republic, the National Hurricane Center said.

Hurricane Irma is moving west-northwest at 16 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. The system is about 140 miles northwest of San Juan, Puerto Rico, and about 225 miles east-southeast of the Grand Turk Island, with maximum sustained winds at 180 mph.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Puerto Rico, Vieques, Culebra, the Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano to the northern border with Haiti, Haiti from the northern border with the Dominican Republic to Le Mole St. Nicholas, the Southeastern Bahamas, the Turks and Caicos Islands, and the Central Bahamas, according to the National Hurricane Center.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect from Cuba, from the Matanzas province — eastward to the Guantanamo province, as well as the Northwestern Bahamas, the National Hurricane Center said.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the Dominican Republic, from south of Cabo Engano — westward to the southern border with Haiti, Haiti from south of Le Mole St. Nicholas to Port-Au-Prince, and the Cuba provinces of Guantanamo, Holguin and Las Tunas, according to the National Hurricane Center.

