Deadly crash blocks portion of McGregor Boulevard

SOUTH FORT MYERS, Fla. At least one person died early Thursday morning on McGregor Boulevard, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

There is a complete roadblock on McGregor Boulevard at Kelly Road, according to the FHP. The wreck happened around 1:39 a.m.

The circumstances leading up to the crash, vehicles involved and additional injuries or fatalities were unclear.

No further information was immediately available.