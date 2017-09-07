Cape Coral, Fort Myers primary elections rescheduled ahead of Hurricane Irma

FORT MYERS, Fla. Gov. Rick Scott announced Wednesday municipal elections in the cities of Cape Coral and Fort Myers would be postponed ahead of Hurricane Irma.

The elections, originally scheduled to take place on Sept. 12, was postponed to ensure maximum citizen participation of the electoral process and to minimize residents’ exposure to danger during the storm, according to the executive order.

“The storm conditions in one or more of these areas may make it unsafe for voters to travel to polling locations during this period,” according to the executive order.

The elections will take place on Sept. 26.