3 injured in Fort Myers shooting

FORT MYERS, Fla. Three people were injured in a shooting Wednesday at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Alderman Avenue, the Fort Myers Police Department said.

Two suspects wearing masks drove past the intersection around 7:40 p.m. in a white Dodge Charger, police said. The suspects remain at large.

Terrence Williams, 17, an identified 11-year-old boy riding a bicycle, and an identified man working outside his home sustained non life-threatening injuries during the shooting, police said. Some of the victims were taken to Lee Memorial Hospital.

It’s unclear which victims were taken to the hospital .

Anyone with information should call Det. Alesha Morel at 239-321-7797.