Tropical Depression 13 strengthens into Tropical Storm Katia

FORT MYERS, Fla. Tropical Depression 13 strengthened into Tropical Storm Katia formed early Wednesday morning, the National Hurricane Center said.

Tropical Storm Katia is moving east-southeast at 2 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. The system is about 105 miles from Tampico, Mexico, and has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

No coastal watches or warnings are in effect, the National Hurricane Center said.

