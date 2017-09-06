Suspect sought in July Punta Gorda investigation

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. A 41-year-old man is wanted in connection with an ongoing investigation on Rumford Street, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said.

An arrest warrant was issued for Roy Lee Poore, who is accused of seriously injuring a woman on July 24 in a home on the 6200 block of Rumford Street, the sheriff’s office said. If convicted, he could face an aggregated battery charge.

Anyone with information on Poore’s location should contact the sheriff’s office at 941-639-2101 or submit an anonymous tip to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS. Tipsters who contact Crime Stoppers are eligible for a cash reward if the information leads to an arrest.