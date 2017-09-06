Sandbag locations across SWFL

Published: September 6, 2017 4:37 PM EDT
Updated: September 6, 2017 4:43 PM EDT
Residents gathering sand bags at the South Trail Fire and Rescue Department in Fort Myers.

FORT MYERS, Fla. Here is a list of sandbag locations across Southwest Florida:

Lee County:

Residents are asked to bring shovels and their own bags. Items such as pillow cases, garbage bags and tarps can be used as sandbags.

  • 5850 Buckingham Road in Lehigh Acres.
  • 12345 Palm Beach Blvd. in Fort Myers.
  • 2660 Styles Road in Alva.
  • 5700 Pine Island Road in Bokeelia.
  • 17350 Nalle Road in North Fort Myers.
  • 1190 Regional Lane in Fort Myers.
  • 1280 Barret Road in North Fort Myers.
  • 2900 Trail Dairy Circle in North Fort Myers.
  • 8013 Sanibel Blvd. in Fort Myers.
  • 27701 Bonita Grande Dr. in Fort Myers.
  • 1000 Joel Blvd. in Lehigh Acres.
  • 3102 16th St. Southwest in Lehigh Acres.
  • Tropical Shores Way St. in Fort Myers.
  • 750 Dunlop Road in Sanibel.
  • 8860 Daniels Parkway in Fort Myers.
  • 360 East Railroad Ave. in Boca Grande.
  • 6061 South Pointe Blvd. in Fort Myers.
  • 2300 Peck St.
  • 9700 Treeline Ave.

Free self-service sand will be available at 8:00 a.m. Thursday in Lee County:

  • Fire Department Training Facility on 4540 Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd.

Hendry County: 

  • Bob Mason Park on County Road 78 in LaBelle.
  • LaBelle Rodeo rounds on State Road 29 South in LaBelle (Waiting on sand delivery).
  • Felda Volunteer Fire Department on the corner of County Road 830 and Willis Ranch Road North.
  • Montura-Flaghole Fire Department on Avenida Del Club.
  • Pioneer Fire Department on 2499 Hendry Isles Blvd. in Clewiston.
  • Vacant field north of Health Department on Olympia Avenue in Clewiston.
  • Harlem Community Center on 7th St. in Clewiston.
  • Hookers Point Park on Davidson Road (Waiting on sand delivery).