Sandbag locations across SWFL
FORT MYERS, Fla. Here is a list of sandbag locations across Southwest Florida:
Lee County:
Residents are asked to bring shovels and their own bags. Items such as pillow cases, garbage bags and tarps can be used as sandbags.
- 5850 Buckingham Road in Lehigh Acres.
- 12345 Palm Beach Blvd. in Fort Myers.
- 2660 Styles Road in Alva.
- 5700 Pine Island Road in Bokeelia.
- 17350 Nalle Road in North Fort Myers.
- 1190 Regional Lane in Fort Myers.
- 1280 Barret Road in North Fort Myers.
- 2900 Trail Dairy Circle in North Fort Myers.
- 8013 Sanibel Blvd. in Fort Myers.
- 27701 Bonita Grande Dr. in Fort Myers.
- 1000 Joel Blvd. in Lehigh Acres.
- 3102 16th St. Southwest in Lehigh Acres.
- Tropical Shores Way St. in Fort Myers.
- 750 Dunlop Road in Sanibel.
- 8860 Daniels Parkway in Fort Myers.
- 360 East Railroad Ave. in Boca Grande.
- 6061 South Pointe Blvd. in Fort Myers.
- 2300 Peck St.
- 9700 Treeline Ave.
Free self-service sand will be available at 8:00 a.m. Thursday in Lee County:
- Fire Department Training Facility on 4540 Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd.
Hendry County:
- Bob Mason Park on County Road 78 in LaBelle.
- LaBelle Rodeo rounds on State Road 29 South in LaBelle (Waiting on sand delivery).
- Felda Volunteer Fire Department on the corner of County Road 830 and Willis Ranch Road North.
- Montura-Flaghole Fire Department on Avenida Del Club.
- Pioneer Fire Department on 2499 Hendry Isles Blvd. in Clewiston.
- Vacant field north of Health Department on Olympia Avenue in Clewiston.
- Harlem Community Center on 7th St. in Clewiston.
- Hookers Point Park on Davidson Road (Waiting on sand delivery).