Sandbag locations across SWFL

FORT MYERS, Fla. Here is a list of sandbag locations across Southwest Florida:

Lee County:

Residents are asked to bring shovels and their own bags. Items such as pillow cases, garbage bags and tarps can be used as sandbags.

5850 Buckingham Road in Lehigh Acres.

12345 Palm Beach Blvd. in Fort Myers.

2660 Styles Road in Alva.

5700 Pine Island Road in Bokeelia.

17350 Nalle Road in North Fort Myers.

1190 Regional Lane in Fort Myers.

1280 Barret Road in North Fort Myers.

2900 Trail Dairy Circle in North Fort Myers.

8013 Sanibel Blvd. in Fort Myers.

27701 Bonita Grande Dr. in Fort Myers.

1000 Joel Blvd. in Lehigh Acres.

3102 16th St. Southwest in Lehigh Acres.

Tropical Shores Way St. in Fort Myers.

750 Dunlop Road in Sanibel.

8860 Daniels Parkway in Fort Myers.

360 East Railroad Ave. in Boca Grande.

6061 South Pointe Blvd. in Fort Myers.

2300 Peck St.

9700 Treeline Ave.

Free self-service sand will be available at 8:00 a.m. Thursday in Lee County:

Fire Department Training Facility on 4540 Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd.

Hendry County: