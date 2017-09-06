Record personal items, review insurance policy ahead of Hurricane Irma
FORT MYERS, Fla. Financial experts advise recording video, verbally describing and capturing brand names and serial numbers of items for insurance claims purposes in preparation for Hurricane Irma.
Once finished, store the video on a thumb drive, and upload it to the cloud or put it in a safe place, according to consumer reports. Make sure to also have hard and digital copies of your insurance policy.
|Reporter:
|Lindsey Sablan
LindseyWINKNews
|Writer:
|Rachel Ravina