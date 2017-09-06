Hurricane shelters to open in SWFL

FORT MYERS, Fla. Below is a list of open shelters in Southwest Florida as Hurricane Irma looms.

Glades County

Maple Grove Baptist Church, 12777 East State Road 78 NE, Lakeport (opening 5:30 p.m. Friday)

West Glades Elementary School, 2586 County Road 721, Building 500, Muse (opening 5:30 p.m. Friday)

Moore Haven High School Gym, 700 Terrier Pride Drive SW, Moore Haven (opening 5:30 p.m. Friday)

Click here for more information, phone numbers to call, and information on other shelters that MAY open later.