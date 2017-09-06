Fort Myers Beach declares local state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Irma

FORT MYERS, Fla. Here is everything you need to know on Hurricane Irma as the storm develops:

9:09 a.m.

A local state of emergency was declared Wednesday morning at the The Fort Myers Beach Town Hall.

7:58 a.m.

The 8 a.m. advisory maintains Hurricane Irma’s winds at 185 as the eye passes over St. Martin, the National Hurricane Center said.

The Category 5 storm is moving north-northwest at 16 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. The system is about 15 miles west of St. Martin and about 25 miles west of Anguilla, as the “northern eyewall (is) pounding Anguilla.”

Hurricane #Irma Advisory 29A: Eye of Potentially Catastrophic Category 5 Hurricane Irma Passes Over St. Martin. https://t.co/VqHn0uj6EM — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 6, 2017

WINK meteorologist Matt Devitt relayed the forecast track for Hurricane Irma:

7:07 a.m.

Some Southwest Florida stores are experiencing long lines ahead of Hurricane Irma.

6:22 a.m.

WINK News reporter Jessica Alpern was live in Cape Coral as some gas stations are experiencing gas shortages.

SUPPLIES SCARCE: Ryan & Frances Gelpi have been waiting at this Cape 7-11 since 3am for gas. Trucks haven’t come since 11:30 last night. pic.twitter.com/A406azCAdm — JessicaWINKNews (@JessicaWINKNews) September 6, 2017

Gas in Cape Coral

Stations with gas:

The Wawa on Pine Island Road and Del Prado Boulevard has gas

The Speedway near Del Prado Boulevard and Viscaya Parkway has gas

Stations without gas:

The 7-Eleven near Chiquita Boulevard and Tropicana Parkway has a shipment expected at 10 a.m.

The 7-Eleven near Chiquita Boulevard and Gleason Parkway, and two trucks are expected between Wednesday morning and Friday

The Speedway near Cape Coral Parkway and Coronado Parkway is out of gas, and it’s unclear when a new shipment will be coming

WINK News reporter John Trierweiler was live in Fort Myers as some people living in Southwest Florida begin leaving ahead of Hurricane Irma:

4:55 a.m.

The 5 a.m. advisory keeps Hurricane Irma at a Category 5 as the “potentially catastrophic” storm moves towards St. Martin, the National Hurricane Center said.

Hurricane Irma is moving north-northwest at 16 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. The system is about 35 miles east-southeast of St. Martin and about 145 miles east of St. Croix, as well as having maximum sustained winds at 185 mph.

The government of the Bahamas issued a Hurricane Warning for the Southeastern Bahamas and Turks and Caicos Islands, the National Hurricane Center said. A Hurricane Watch was also issued for the Central Bahamas.

The Tropical Storm Warning for Dominica has been discontinued, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Meteorologist Matt Devitt discussed the latest forecast track for Hurricane Irma:

1:49 a.m.

The 2 a.m. advisory has Hurricane Irma as a “potentially catastrophic Category 5” early Thursday morning as the eye passes over Barbuda, the National Hurricane Center said.

Hurricane #Irma Advisory 28A: Eye of Potentially Catastrophic Category 5 Hurricane Irma Passing Over Barbuda. https://t.co/VqHn0uj6EM — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 6, 2017

Hurricane Irma is moving west-northwest at 15 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. The system is about 5 miles north of Barbuda and about 40 miles north of Antigua, and has maximum sustained winds of 185 mph.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla, Montserrat, St. Kitts, Nevis, Saba, St. Eustatius, and Sint Maarten, Saint Martin, Saint Barthelemy, the British Virgin Islands, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Vieques, Culebra, Guadeloupe, and the Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano to the northern border of Haiti, the National Hurricane Center said.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for Haiti — from the northern border with the Dominican Republic to Le Mole St. Nicholas, the Turks and Caicos Islands, Southeastern Bahamas, and Cuba from Matanzas province eastward to Guantanamo province, according to the National Hurricane Center.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Dominica and the Dominican Republic, from south of Cabo Engano westward to the southern border of Haiti, the National Hurricane Center said.

A Tropical Storm Warning is also in effect for Haiti, from south of Le Mole St. Nicholas to Port-Au-Prince, according to the National Hurricane Center.