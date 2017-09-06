Hurricane Irma remains a Category 5 as it passes over Barbuda

FORT MYERS, Fla. Here is everything you need to know on Hurricane Irma as the storm develops:

1:49 a.m.

The 2 a.m. advisory has Hurricane Irma as a “potentially catastrophic Category 5” early Thursday morning as the eye passes over Barbuda, the National Hurricane Center said.

Hurricane #Irma Advisory 28A: Eye of Potentially Catastrophic Category 5 Hurricane Irma Passing Over Barbuda. https://t.co/VqHn0uj6EM — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 6, 2017

Hurricane Irma is moving west-northwest at 15 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. The system is about 5 miles north of Barbuda and about 40 miles north of Antigua, and has maximum sustained winds of 185 mph.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla, Montserrat, St. Kitts, Nevis, Saba, St. Eustatius, and Sint Maarten, Saint Martin, Saint Barthelemy, the British Virgin Islands, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Vieques, Culebra, Guadeloupe, and the Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano to the northern border of Haiti, the National Hurricane Center said.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for Haiti — from the northern border with the Dominican Republic to Le Mole St. Nicholas, the Turks and Caicos Islands, Southeastern Bahamas, and Cuba from Matanzas province eastward to Guantanamo province, according to the National Hurricane Center.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Dominica and the Dominican Republic, from south of Cabo Engano westward to the southern border of Haiti, the National Hurricane Center said.

A Tropical Storm Warning is also in effect for Haiti, from south of Le Mole St. Nicholas to Port-Au-Prince, according to the National Hurricane Center.