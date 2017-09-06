Hurricane glass provides extra level of protection

NAPLES, Fla. Some Southwest Florida residents are safeguarding their homes with plywood and shutters, but Michael Woolley chose to protect his windows with hurricane glass.

Hurricane glass or impact glass can add a special laminated layer between two solid layers of glass, according to Woolley, owner of Southwest Glass & Mirror in Naples.

“I would have no problem staying through a tropical storm with my kids in my home,” Woolley said.

Southwest Glass & Mirror is one of many companies offering hurricane glass, Woolley said. But the installation process can take several weeks.