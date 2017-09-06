Harry Chapin Food Bank to close Friday for Irma

FORT MYERS, Fla. The Harry Chapin Food Bank will close starting Friday as Hurricane Irma approaches.

It will reopen as soon as possible after the storm passes, the food bank said in a press release.

“The food bank’s role during a hurricane or other natural disaster is not to act as a first responder,” the food bank said, “but to work cooperatively with other disaster relief organizations, such as the American Red Cross and the United Way, and serve as an avenue for distributing food and other essential grocery items to them and to our partner agencies.