Gun thefts loom as threat during hurricane

FORT MYERS, Fla. The threat of gun theft looms as Hurricane Irma threatens Southwest Florida.

It’s a major concern in the days following a natural disaster, according to the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms.

“The criminal element will take advantage of the storm,” said Daryl McCrary, special agent in charge for the ATF field office in Tampa. “They will actually be out in the middle of the storm, because they know that local law enforcement is mainly going to be responsible at that time for life saving issues.”

Anyone who is evacuating should bring their firearms with them, the ATF said.

A 2015 Florida law removed concealed carry license restrictions during a state of emergency when mandatory evacuation orders are issued, but experts recommend guns be kept secured and out of view even during evacuation.

Florida residents who want to evacuate with their guns may submit ATF Form 5320.20 to [email protected] with “ATTENTION: Chuck HURRICANE IRMA” in the heading.

Airline, train and bus travelers must notify the airline, train or bus company that they’ll be carrying the weapon board. The gun will need to be stowed unloaded in checked baggage.

The ATF is urging federal firearms and explosives licensees that documentation of inventory is critical in preparation for a natural disaster.

Federal firearms licensees need to notify the ATF immediately at 202-648-7200 or 888-930-9275 and if possible email ATF Form 3310.11 to [email protected]

Gun store owners and other federal licensees should make sure that records are retrievable if an evacuation is necessary, McCrary said. All gun owners should document their firearms with photographs and keep information regarding make, model and value somewhere safe.