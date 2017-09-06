Comcast offers free WiFi service across Florida during Hurricane Irma

FORT MYERS, Fla. Comcast opened thousands of WiFi hot spots Wednesday to help residents and emergency personnel stay connected ahead of Hurricane Irma, according to a press release.

The company opened more than 137,000 Xfinity WiFi hot spots free of charge to Florida residents, including non-Xfinity customers, the press release said.

Xfinity internet customers must sign in with their usernames and passwords, the press release said. Customers will be automatically connected to Xfinity WiFi hot spots in the future.

Non-Xfinity customers are asked to visit the “Not an Xfinity Internet Customer” section on the sign-in page, the press release said. Non-customers will be able to renew their complimentary sessions every two hours through Sept. 15.

To view a map of hot spot locations, click here.

For technical support, click here.