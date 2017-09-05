Tips for reporting price gouging

FORT MYERS, Fla. It’s illegal for businesses to overprice necessities during a state of emergency.

But it happens sometimes, particularly as hurricanes draw near in Florida.

Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency for all of Florida on Monday, meaning business are subject to fines of up to $25,000 for price gouging on items like food, ice, gas and lumber.

Items that aren’t essential, like cigarettes and alcohol, aren’t subject to price gouging rules.

If you suspect price gouging, here’s what to do: