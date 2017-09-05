Second suspect arrested in North Fort Myers homicide

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. A second suspect was arrested in the killing of a 22-year-old man, the Lee Couty Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday morning.

Maurice Everett Wilson, 25, of LaBelle, is facing second-degree murder and aggravated assault charges, according to the sheriff’s office. He is waiting extradition to Lee County from the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office.

Donshamar Wagner, 17, was arrested Sunday night in connection with the killing, the sheriff’s office said.

The body of 22-year-old Johntavius Johnson was discovered Thursday morning in a home on the 2300 block of Tucker Lane, the sheriff’s office said.

Wilson’s next court appearance is unclear.