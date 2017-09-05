Schools plan to close ahead of Hurricane Irma
FORT MYERS, Fla. Some schools around Southwest Florida are planning to close later this week as powerful Hurricane Irma approaches.
This list will be updated as closures are announced:
- Cape Coral Charter Schools will be closed Thursday, Friday and Monday.
- Collier County Schools will be closed Thursday and Friday. A decision about Monday will be made later this week.
- Canterbury School will be closed Thursday, Friday and Monday.
- Seacrest Country Day School will be closed Thursday and Friday.
- Hodges University will close both the Fort Myers and Naples campuses Wednesday through Sunday.