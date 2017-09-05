Schools plan to close ahead of Hurricane Irma

Published: September 5, 2017 3:10 PM EDT
Updated: September 5, 2017 4:23 PM EDT

FORT MYERS, Fla. Some schools around Southwest Florida are planning to close later this week as powerful Hurricane Irma approaches.

This list will be updated as closures are announced:

  • Cape Coral Charter Schools will be closed Thursday, Friday and Monday.
  • Collier County Schools will be closed Thursday and Friday. A decision about Monday will be made later this week.
  • Canterbury School will be closed Thursday, Friday and Monday.
  • Seacrest Country Day School will be closed Thursday and Friday.
  • Hodges University will close both the Fort Myers and Naples campuses Wednesday through Sunday.