Schedule changes for high school football games

Because of Hurricane Irma area high schools are changing schedules for football games. Here are the schedule changes WINK Sports knows about as of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Games moved to Wednesday

Monsignor Pace at Gulf Coast, 6 p.m.

North Fort Myers at Palmetto Ridge, 7 p.m.

South Fort Myers at Lehigh, 7 p.m.

Riverdale at Dunbar, 7:30 p.m.

Immokalee at Barron Collier, 7 p.m.

Fort Myers at Cypress Lake, 7 p.m.

Lely at Golden Gate, 7 p.m.

Clewiston at Labelle, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Lemon Bay at Port Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Venice at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Bishop Verot at Lakeland Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Canterbury at St. John Neumann, 7 p.m.