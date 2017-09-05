Sandbag supply in high demand around SWFL

SOUTH FORT MYERS, Fla. Long lines have formed where sandbags are being distributed in south Fort Myers.

Sand and sandbags are available for free at South Trail Fire & Rescue District station 62 on 13500 Sophomore Lane just south of Daniels Parkway in south Fort Myers.

Cars lined up for a half-mile as residents waited for their chance Tuesday afternoon. More than 300 sandbags are being filled an hour, fire officials said.

Two sites the City of Fort Myers set up ran out of sandbags Tuesday, but sand is still available at 2300 Peck St. and 9700 Treeline Ave. for residents who bring their own sandbags.

Cape Coral isn’t providing sandbags, as the city’s fire department cited concerns about their effectiveness.

“Scientific research has proven that sandbags are ineffective at protecting homes from storm surge and that several hundred would be required to protect just one home or business from low level flooding,” the fire department said in a Facebook post.

Charlotte County isn’t providing sandbags either.

WINK News reporter Chris Grisby went live via Facebook from the south Fort Myers distribution site: