Plywood pointers: How to safeguard your home

FORT MYERS, Fla. Hurricane shutters and plywood are going up on homes around Southwest Florida as Category 5 Irma approaches.

Below are tips to keep your property safe:

Plywood boards should be at least five-eights of an inch thick.

Cut each panel so it will stretch at least an inch past the framing on your windows.

Use screws that are corrosion-resistant and long enough to go at least 2 inches into the frame.

Take any unsecured item on your lanai indoors so it doesn’t become airborne in high winds.

