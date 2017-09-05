Plywood pointers: How to safeguard your home
FORT MYERS, Fla. Hurricane shutters and plywood are going up on homes around Southwest Florida as Category 5 Irma approaches.
Below are tips to keep your property safe:
- Plywood boards should be at least five-eights of an inch thick.
- Cut each panel so it will stretch at least an inch past the framing on your windows.
- Use screws that are corrosion-resistant and long enough to go at least 2 inches into the frame.
- Take any unsecured item on your lanai indoors so it doesn’t become airborne in high winds.
