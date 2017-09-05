Jury selection to begin in North Naples murder trial

NORTH NAPLES, Fla. Jury selection for a man accused of killing his wife and five children by slitting their throats will begin Tuesday morning.

Mesac Damas, 41, of North Naples, is facing six counts of first-murder in the 2009 killings, according to court findings. If convicted, he could face the death penalty with a unanimous guilty verdict from the jury.

A new judge was assigned to Damas’ case Friday after Judge Frederick Hardt granted a motion to recuse himself.

Judge Christine Greider is expected to speak with Damas prior to the start of the trial, but it’s unclear what they’ll talk about.