Hurricane Irma strengthens to Category 5

FORT MYERS, Fla. Here is everything you need to know on Hurricane Irma as the storm develops:

7:52 a.m.

Hurricane Irma strengthened to a Category 5 Tuesday morning, the National Weather Center said.

The system is moving west at 14 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. Hurricane Irma is about 270 miles east of Antigua and about 280 miles east-southeast of Barbuda. Irma has sustained winds near 175 mph.

“Irma is an extremely dangerous Category 5 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale,” the National Hurricane Center said in the 8 a.m. advisory.

A hurricane watch is now in effect for the Dominican Republic, from Cabo Engano to the northern border with Haiti, the National Hurricane Center said. A tropical storm watch is now in effect for the Dominican Republic, from south of Cabo Engao to Isla Saona.

7:34 a.m.

WINK meteorologist Matt Devitt discussed Irma’s forecast track with Dr. Michael Brennan, chief hurricane specialist at the National Hurricane Center:

5:57 a.m.

Gas prices have increased by about $.33 over the last six days due to Hurricane Harvey. WINK News reporter Andrea Henderson was live in Fort Myers as area residents stock up on gasoline.

5:32 a.m.

WINK News reporter Jessica Alpern was live in Collier County as Southwest Florida residents prepare for Hurricane Irma.

For more information on storm preparation, check out our 2017 Hurricane Guide.

5 a.m.

Hurricane Irma continued moving Tuesday morning through the Atlantic Ocean as a Category 4, the National Hurricane Center said.

Hurricane Irma is moving west at 14 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. The system is about 320 miles from the Leeward Islands and has maximum sustained winds of 150 mph.

“On the forecast track, the core of Irma will move near or over portions of the northern Leeward Islands tonight and early Wednesday,” the National Hurricane Center said in an advisory.

Hurricane warnings are in effect for Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla, Montserrat, St. Kitts, Nevis, Saba, St. Eustatius, Sint Maarten, Saint Martin, Saint Barthelemy, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Vieques, and Culebra, the National Hurricane Center said.

A hurricane watch is in effect for Guadeloupe, and a tropical storm warning is also in effect for Guadeloupe and Dominica, according to the National Hurricane Center.