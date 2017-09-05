Winds strengthen as Hurricane Irma continues moving at Category 4

FORT MYERS, Fla. Here is everything you need to know on Hurricane Irma:

5:32 a.m.

WINK News reporter Jessica Alpern was live in Collier County as Southwest Florida residents prepare for Hurricane Irma.

5 a.m.

Hurricane Irma continued moving Tuesday morning through the Atlantic Ocean as a Category 4, the National Hurricane Center said.

Hurricane Irma is moving west at 14 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. The system is about 320 miles from the Leeward Islands and has maximum sustained winds of 150 mph.

“On the forecast track, the core of Irma will move near or over portions of the northern Leeward Islands tonight and early Wednesday,” the National Hurricane Center said in a statement.

Hurricane warnings are in effect for Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla, Montserrat, St. Kitts, Nevis, Saba, St. Eustatius, Sint Maarten, Saint Martin, Saint Barthelemy, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Vieques, and Culebra, the National Hurricane Center said.

A hurricane watch is in effect for Guadeloupe, and a tropical storm warning is also in effect for Guadeloupe and Dominica, according to the National Hurricane Center.