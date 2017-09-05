How to prepare pets ahead of Hurricane Irma

FORT MYERS, Fla. Southwest Florida residents are advised to take precautionary steps to keep pets safe ahead of Hurricane Irma.

Pets staying at a shelter must have proof of vaccination, proper medications, crates and registration, Lee County Animal Services spokeswoman Karen Fordiani said. Pet owners should also bring blankets to remind the pet of home.

“We don’t want to stress them out any more than this storm’s going to stress them out,” Fordiani said.

In case of separation, pet owners are advised to microchip their pets.

“Last week with the storms, we had a lot get separated and get dislocated from their owners,” Fordiani said. “We were able to reunite them because of that.”

Visit Bring Fido or Pets Welcome to find a hotel or motel near you that allows pets.

The following locations will make a final decision Wednesday about opening an animal shelter: