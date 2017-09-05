FPL warns of ‘potentially prolonged power outages’

JUNO BEACH, Fla. Florida Power and Light is warning of the possibility of “potentially prolonged power outages” as Hurricane Irma approaches.

The company is moving crews and equipment to the areas most likely to be affected by the storm, CEO Eric Silagy said.

“Hurricane Irma is a very powerful, dangerous and unpredictable Category 5 storm that has the very real potential to impact Florida, and we are taking every possible action to ensure we are ready to respond,” he said.

The company has invested nearly $3 billion since 2006 in building a more storm-ready power grid, it said in a release. That includes moving power lines underground and the annual inspection of 150,000 of the company’s 1.2 million power poles, according to the company.

Visit WINK News Hurricane Central to learn what you need to prepare if the power goes out.