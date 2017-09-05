Bonita Springs residents work to rid streets of debris ahead of Irma

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. Many residents are working to rid their street of debris ahead of Hurricane Irma.

Residents living near Quinn Street in Bonita Springs are cleaning up their properties after scattered rain and storms associated with a tropical wave caused severe flooding less than two weeks ago.

“I got plans to actually leave Bonita Springs, since we were already under water. The water table is already so high. I expect it to flood here again and after being stranded here for five days I don’t want to go through that again,” Bonita Springs resident Scott Stimpson said.

Damaged appliances, furniture and mattresses can be seen along the streets while residents wait for the city to bring containers to remove the trash. The items could become dangerous projectiles during a hurricane.

“They have to clean the trash, the debris and we have to be ready for the new water coming in,” Bonita Springs resident Cynthia Mares said.

Hauling companies are expected to clean up the debris within the next two to three days before Hurricane Irma is expected to make landfall, according to county officials.