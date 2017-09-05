2 arrested after striking LCSO patrol car

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. A 21-year-old man was arrested Friday after striking a patrol vehicle, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Donald Wynn, of Fort Myers, was accused of driving away from detectives after they approached his vehicle at the WalMart on 545 Pine Island Road, deputies said. Wynn crashed into two separate patrol cars that had their emergency lights activated.

Wynn was arrested after the second collision, deputies said. Wynn faces charges of aggravated battery of an officer, aggravated fleeing with injury or damage, moving traffic violation and hit-and-run.

Patrick Graham, 24, of North Fort Myers, who was arrested Friday, was the target of the investigation and was a passenger in Wynn’s car, deputies said. Graham faces multiple charges of possession of a controlled substance without prescription and sale of Heroin and cocaine.

Graham’s bond was set at $90,000 and Wynn’s bond was set at $42,000.

Wynn and Graham remained at the Lee County Jail Tuesday and are scheduled to appear in court at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 2.