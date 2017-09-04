SWFL flood cleanup continues as Hurricane Irma looms

SOUTH FORT MYERS, Fla. Couches, bookcases and beds all line the streets of the Royal Woods community.

The neighborhood within the Island Park area hit hard by flooding last week was the site of a cleanup effort Monday, the same day Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency for another looming weather threat — Hurricane Irma.

The Royal Woods neighborhood association told residents they have to clean their homes and get out of them by Tuesday so restoration companies can get rid of mold and install new flooring, some residents said.

“I dont think people realize, even the people that live in Florida, I dont think they know how drastic Royal Woods has been flooded,” resident Kris Ault said.

Disaster relief companies are working overtime in the neighborhood and in other areas of Southwest Florida that dealt with flooding.

“It’s been completely crazy, honestly,” said Alexandre Douy, lead tech for Expert Water Removal. “In the past week, we’ve probably had over 100 calls. We’ve been working pretty much 24/7.”