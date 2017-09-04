Some Cape Coral boat ramps to close for repairs

Published: September 4, 2017 1:37 PM EDT

CAPE CORAL, Fla. A series of boat ramps will close this week while crews conduct repairs.

City Spokesman Connie Barron provided a list of the scheduled closures, which will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day:

  • The Yacht Club Community Park boat ramp will close Tuesday at 5819 Driftwood Pkwy
  • The Burnt Store Boat Ramp will close Wednesday at 230 Burnt Store Road
  • The BMX Park Boat Ramp will close Thursday at 1509 SW Seventh Court
  • The Rosen Park Boat Ramp will close Friday at 2414 SE 15th Terrace
Reporter:Andrea Henderson

Writer:Rachel Ravina