Some Cape Coral boat ramps to close for repairs
CAPE CORAL, Fla. A series of boat ramps will close this week while crews conduct repairs.
City Spokesman Connie Barron provided a list of the scheduled closures, which will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day:
- The Yacht Club Community Park boat ramp will close Tuesday at 5819 Driftwood Pkwy
- The Burnt Store Boat Ramp will close Wednesday at 230 Burnt Store Road
- The BMX Park Boat Ramp will close Thursday at 1509 SW Seventh Court
- The Rosen Park Boat Ramp will close Friday at 2414 SE 15th Terrace