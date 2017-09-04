Few storms, sun & clouds for Labor Day

FORT MYERS, Fla. There will be a high of 93 degrees with some sun, clouds and a few storms in the afternoon and evening hours Monday, WINK meteorologist Matt Devitt said.

Areas of Southwest Florida can expect heat and humidity this Labor Day, Devitt said.

“You know for most, if not all of Southwest Florida is going to be dry and rain free for the first half of the day, but by the second half, nothing too terribly widespread, but we could see a few of those pop up rain and storms,” Devitt said.

