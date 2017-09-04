Cape Coral woman arrested for DUI on I-75

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. A 25-year-old woman accused of driving under the influence on Interstate 75 was arrested Sunday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Brittany Sharp, 25, of Cape Coral, faces charges of DUI unlawful blood alcohol involving alcohol or drugs, DUI property damage and driving with a suspended or revoked license, according to a Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

Several calls to 911 around reported a 1999 Chevrolet Cavalier driving erratically eastbound on Bayshore Road, State troopers said. Callers followed the vehicle as it traveled southbound onto Interstate 75 at mile marker 143. The Chevrolet stopped in the center line of mile marker 141, and the driver of a 2013 Nissan Sentra pulled in front of the Chevrolet which then hit the back of the Nissan around 2:11 p.m.

The FHP report stated alcohol was not a factor for Sharp, State troopers said, but it’s unclear what she was allegedly under the influence of.

A total of four cars were involved, but only the Nissan and the Chevrolet were listed on the FHP report.

Sharp is being held without bond on all charges, according to the arrest report. Her next court appearance is scheduled for 8 a.m. on Sept. 18.