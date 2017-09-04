$700 in Red Bull stolen from South Fort Myers store

SOUTH FORT MYERS, Fla. Two men are accused of stealing nearly $700 in Red Bull energy drinks Sunday from a convenience store.

The unidentified men went into the Wawa at 12701 S. Cleveland Ave., filled a cart with cases of Red Bull, quickly left and drove away in a gray Jeep Cherokee, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers said. They were last seen driving south on South Cleveland Avenue.

Anyone with information on the identities and whereabouts of the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or by submitting a tip on the P3Tips mobile app.