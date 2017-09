NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. A 17-year-old has been arrested in the killing of a 22-year-old found dead Thursday morning.

Donshamar Wagner faces charges in the death of Johntavius Johnson, 22, whose body was discovered in a home on the 2300 block of Tucker Lane, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Wagner was being booked into the Lee County Jail on Sunday. It’s not immediately clear exactly what charges he’ll face.