Pedestrian killed in Tice hit-and-run

FORT MYERS, Fla. One person was killed early Sunday morning on Palm Beach Boulevard, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The pedestrian was killed around 12:09 a.m. when a Toyota approaching the intersection of Palm Beach Boulevard and Figuera Avenue hit him as he was walking north across the intersection, according to the FHP.

Following the collision, the driver of the Toyota drove east on State Road 80, State troopers said.

The vehicle was described as a beige 2004 to 2005 Toyota Sienna minivan with front end damage, according to State troopers.

It’s unclear if alcohol was involved for the driver or pedestrian, and charges are pending a further investigation, State troopers said.

Anyone with information should call the FHP at *347 or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.