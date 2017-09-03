North Fort Myers woman, 61, succumbs to injuries in Lee County crash

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. A 61-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries sustained in a Thursday crash on Business U.S. 41, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Celia Treto Moreno, of North Fort Myers, was involved in a crash around 3:20 p.m. on Thursday near the intersection of Business U.S. 41 and Brooks Road, according to the FHP.

Moreno left the Speedway gas station on 1365 N. Tamiami Trail, entered the left turning lane on Business U.S. 41 and attempted cross all northbound lanes when her Hyundai’s right side collided with the left corner of a Kenworth W900 approaching the intersection, State troopers said.

Following the collision, Moreno was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital with serious injuries, and she was pronounced deceased on Saturday, according to State troopers. The driver of the Kenworth W900 suffered minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.