Miami man accused of impersonating officer on I-75

NAPLES, Fla. A 61-year-old man accused of impersonating a law enforcement officer on Interstate 75 was arrested Sunday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Lloyd Chang, of Miami, was arrested at mile marker 41 in Broward County and was taken to the Collier County Jail, according to the FHP. His bond and the charges he faces are unclear.

A motorist notified State troopers a black Toyota Camry with dark tinted windows attempted to get another car to pull over near mile marker 65, State troopers said. The driver of the Toyota rolled down his window and flashed a badge.

A Toyota also attempted to pull over other vehicles in the area, according to State troopers.

Troopers pulled over the suspected vehicle at mile marker 41, and the driver, later identified as Chang, also had a concealed permit badge and a .357 revolver in the passenger seat, State troopers said.

Anyone who witnesses a person impersonating an officer should contact the FHP at *347, according to State troopers.

It’s unclear when Chang will appear in court.