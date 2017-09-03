Irma fluctuates in strength, moves westward

FORT MYERS, Fla. Hurricane Irma strengthened into a Category 3 hurricane Sunday morning as the system moves towards the Leeward Islands, the National Hurricane Center said.

Hurricane Irma is moving west southwest at 15 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. It is about 945 miles east of the Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds at 115 mph.

Tropical-storm-force winds from #Irma would most likely begin in the Leeward Islands Tuesday night: https://t.co/qVKxi93JYh pic.twitter.com/PUEa5Ic7eO — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 3, 2017

No coastal watches or warnings are in effect, the National Hurricane Center said.