Hooters raises funds for diapers to help Harvey victims
CAPE CORAL, Fla. Sunshine State residents can grab a bite and help victims of Hurricane Harvey this holiday weekend.
Participating Hooters locations are trying to raise enough money to send to purchase 30,000 diapers in Texas.
While the fundraising not require physical diapers, customers are asked to round up on their checks or donate additional funds separately to help their efforts.
Those interested can do so until Monday night at the following Hooters locations:
- Hooters of Cape Coral at 3120 Del Prado Blvd. in Cape Coral
- Hooters of Fort Myers at 4411 S. Cleveland Ave. in Fort Myers
- Hooters of Fort Myers Beach at 1600 Estero Blvd. on Fort Myers Beach
- Hooters of Naples at 3625 Gateway Lane in Naples
- Hooters of Port Charlotte at 1360 Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte
- Hooters of Sarasota at 6507 S. Tamiami Trail in Sarasota
- Hooters of Bradenton at 4908 14th St. W. in Bradenton
- Hooters of Bayside at 401 Biscayne Blvd. No. 225 in Miami
- Hooters of Beachplace at 17 S. Atlantic Blvd. No. 304 in Fort Lauderdale
- Hooters of Boca Raton 2240 NW 19th St. No. 1101A in Boca Raton
- Hooters of Coral Gables at 3301 Coral Way No. 104 in Miami
- Hooters of Doral at 8695 NW 13th Terrace in Miami
- Hooters of Sunrise at 3805 N. University Drive in Sunrise
- Hooters of Fort Lauderdale at 6345 N. Andrews Ave. in Fort Lauderdale
- Hooters of Hialeah at 680 W. 49th St. in Hialeah
- Hooters of Pembroke Pines at 7990 Pines Blvd. in Pembroke Pines
