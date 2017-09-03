Hooters raises funds for diapers to help Harvey victims

CAPE CORAL, Fla. Sunshine State residents can grab a bite and help victims of Hurricane Harvey this holiday weekend.

Participating Hooters locations are trying to raise enough money to send to purchase 30,000 diapers in Texas.

While the fundraising not require physical diapers, customers are asked to round up on their checks or donate additional funds separately to help their efforts.

Those interested can do so until Monday night at the following Hooters locations: