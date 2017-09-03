FDLE issues AMBER Alert for missing Orange County girl

APOPOKA, Fla. An AMBER Alert was issued for an 11-year-old girl Sunday morning, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said.

Makayla Fischer was last seen on the 1400 Block of Elderton Drive wearing a light multi-colored tank top nightgown, according to the FDLE. She has maroon braids.

Makayla may be with Darrell Mills, who was last seen wearing tan shorts, the FDLE said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call 911, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 407-836-4357 or the FDLE at 850-410-7000.

No further information was immediately available.