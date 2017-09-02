So-called psychic arrested at Florida airport on grand theft charge

MIAMI (WKMG) So-called Miami psychic Gina Marks had been on the run since a warrant was issued for her arrest following accusations that she’d ripped off another customer.

But her run ended Thursday, just minutes before she was set to board a plane to Europe.

Marks, a twice-convicted swindler and author of the book “Miami Psychic,” was minutes from boarding a flight to Barcelona on Thursday at Miami International Airport when two Miami-Dade police officers introduced themselves and took her aside

“They informed her she had a warrant for her arrest and, at that moment, it was like the end of the world. It was total shock on her face,” private investigator Bob Nygaard said.

Marks, a self-described gypsy priestess, was wanted in Maryland on a grand theft warrant, alleging she’d ripped off $82,000 from a woman who believed she had psychic power.

It was the victim’s private investigator, Nygaard, who tracked Marks down at the airport and arranged for police to make the arrest.

“I saw her come in with her husband and then I followed her through the TSA line, went in (and) followed them to the gate just about 15 to 20 minutes prior to her boarding the plane and heading to Europe,” Nygaard said.

Nygaard had been tracking Marks since 2009, and was instrumental in two previous convictions in Broward County when Marks was sentenced to 18 months in prison in 2010 and forced to repay more than half a million dollars to her victims.

“I tracked her to New York. I tracked her to Phoenix. I tracked her to King’s Beach, California,” Nygaard said.

Marks made her first appearance in court Friday morning.

Marks said at the bond hearing that she wants to fight extradition, so she’s going to be sitting in jail for at least a month after the judge set a new hearing for Oct. 2.