Irma continues to fluctuate in strength, remains powerful hurricane

FORT MYERS, Fla. Irma continued to fluctuate in strength Saturday morning, but remains a powerful hurricane with a category 2 status.

The storm had maximum sustained winds of 110 mph as of 11 a.m. Saturday, the National Hurricane Center said. It was about 1220 miles east of the Leeward Islands, moving west-southwest at 15 mph.

Hurricane Irma is expected to strengthen over the next 48 hours, the weather service said.

It remains unclear whether it will affect Florida.

Another tropical wave to Irma’s east has a 60 percent chance of development in the coming days, WINK meteorologist Brooke Silverang said.

Click here for hurricane preparedness information on WINK News Hurricane Central.