FORT MYERS, Fla. A flood warning was issued Saturday night for south Lee County, the National Weather Service said.

The warning extends until 12:30 a.m. Storms are forecast to dump rain on some of the areas hardest hit by flooding last week.

Flooding is expected in Bonita Springs, San Carlos Park, Three Oaks and Estero, as well as North Naples in Collier County, according to the weather service.

